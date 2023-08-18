Dow Jones and S&P 500 Futures Tilt Higher After Hours

Applied Materials (AMAT) and Ross Stores (ROST) reported their earnings overnight, while Deere (DE) and China EV startup XPeng (XPEV) are due to report early on Friday.

The stock market saw continuous declines on Thursday, accompanied by rising Treasury yields. Despite efforts to hold their ground, the major indexes, including the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Russell 2000, all weakened throughout the session.

Leading stocks, such as Lennar (LEN), KB Home (KBH), and D.R. Horton (DHI), suffered significant damage, breaking lower even when the major indexes remained flat.

Nvidia (NVDA), a standout stock in the 2023 market rally, managed to hold its ground as another analyst made bullish comments about its stock before earnings next week. However, most other chip stocks are currently below their 50-day lines. Similarly, speculative AI plays Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and C3.ai (AI) also experienced deeper declines.

In after-hours trading, Dow Jones futures climbed 0.1% vs. fair value, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also edged higher by 0.1%.

Other noteworthy news includes Bitcoin’s tumble on the news that SpaceX has sold all its holdings in the cryptocurrency, as well as China property giant Evergrande filing for bankruptcy in New York.

Regarding earnings, Applied Materials (AMAT) saw a modest rise in stock value after beating expectations with its earnings and revenue. Similarly, Ross Stores (ROST) experienced a jump in its stock value after topping earnings views. Deere (DE), XPeng (XPEV), and Vipshop (VIPS) are scheduled to report before the opening bell on Friday.

Overall, the stock market closed near session lows on Thursday, with the Dow Jones falling by 0.8%, the S&P 500 losing 0.8%, the Nasdaq composite skidding 1.2%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 slumping by 1.15%. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.31%, reaching its highest levels since November 2007.

Additionally, some notable ETF movements include the slump of the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) by 2.3% and the retreat of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) by 2.4%. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) tumbled 3.6%, while the Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) rose by 1.2%.

As losses continue to accumulate for the major indexes and leading stocks, investors should consider taking action, reducing exposure to recent buys and cutting losses on longer holdings. Although a market rebound may occur, caution is advised as the Nasdaq remains well below its 50-day line. Investors can still prepare for potential buying opportunities by creating watchlists and focusing on stocks that show relative strength.