India: A Hub for AI Talent

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a prominent trend in the technology world since the beginning of 2023, with companies racing to develop and implement AI technologies such as ChatGPT. However, there is a significant gap between the demand for AI talent and the existing supply of skilled resources worldwide. India, with its large pool of AI talent, may hold the solution to this talent crisis.

According to Nasscom’s State of Data Science and AI Skills report, India is home to 16 percent of the world’s AI talent pool, second only to China. However, there is still a shortage of 213,000 skilled AI professionals in India. The country has one of the largest annual STEM supply lines, with 2.25 million graduates, who, with upskilling and the right training, could easily fill this gap.

Experts and industry insiders believe that India has the potential to become the largest supplier of skilled AI talent to global tech giants. India ranks highly in various global AI talent indices, such as the Number of GitHub contributions and AI talent penetration, according to the Stanford AI index. Furthermore, India has a diverse talent pool and ranks first in AI Talent Penetration for Women.

India is already known globally for its highly sought-after IT solutions, and its technology talent is well-suited for the entire lifecycle of AI solutions. There is a growing trend of Indian engineers transitioning into AI roles, similar to how the product management function evolved over the last decade. With a substantial pool of technical graduates entering the industry and a focus on data engineering and science, India has the capability to train and develop experts in these domains.

The demand for AI talent is increasing globally, as evidenced by the spike in job openings and the growing adoption of AI in various industries. In India alone, the number of AI-focused job openings reached 81,585 in the first quarter of FY24. It is predicted that by the end of FY23-24, there will be around 150,000 new jobs requiring skilled AI professionals.

Despite a hiring freeze in the tech industry and a decline in headcount at Indian IT companies, the demand for AI talent remains strong. Companies across sectors, from global technology giants to startups, are recognizing the need for AI expertise to enhance their operations and develop AI-backed systems.

India’s potential to address the global AI talent shortage makes it a significant player in the technology landscape. With its large pool of STEM graduates and the ability to upskill existing talent, India has the opportunity to become a leading hub for AI talent and contribute to the global development of AI technologies.