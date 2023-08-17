India: The AI Talent Hub

Since the beginning of 2023, the technology world has been buzzing with the trend of artificial intelligence (AI) and companies rushing to find their way in. However, there is a significant gap between the rising demand for AI talent and the existing supply of skilled resources globally.

India, with its large pool of talent, may provide a solution to this talent crisis. According to Nasscom’s State of Data Science and AI Skills report, India is home to 16% of the world’s AI talent pool, second only to China. Despite this, there is a shortfall of 213,000 skilled AI resources in India. However, with the country’s large annual supply of STEM graduates, who can be upskilled and trained, this gap can be quickly filled.

India has been recognized globally for its AI talent. According to the Stanford AI index, India ranks first in terms of GitHub contributions and AI talent penetration. The country also boasts a diverse talent pool, with a prominent rank in AI Talent Penetration for Women. Abhishek Singh, CEO of the National eGovernance Division, believes that India has the potential to become the largest source of skilled AI talent for global tech giants.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder of staffing firm TeamLease Services, highlights that a majority of the world’s tech talent to fill AI roles comes from India. Furthermore, experts believe that India’s untapped technological talent can upskill and meet the growing demand for domain-specific talent. Similar trends have been witnessed in the evolution of product management in India over the last decade.

The spike in global demand for AI talent has led to the establishment of global capability centers in India and collaborations between IT services firms. Smaller companies and startups across sectors are also exploring the implementation of AI in their daily tasks. As a result, the industry is experiencing a growing demand for AI talent.

Despite a hiring freeze in the tech ecosystem, the number of AI-focused job openings in India has increased. It is expected that by the end of FY 23-24, there will be close to 150,000 new jobs that require skilled engineers, data scientists, and AI researchers.

Overall, India’s talent pool and potential for upskilling make it an attractive AI talent hub for the world.