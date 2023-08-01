BSO Hosts ‘AI in A Minor’ Concert with Music Fully Composed by Artificial Intelligence

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is organizing a groundbreaking concert called “AI in A Minor” on August 9th, featuring music composed entirely by artificial intelligence. This unique event is a collaboration between the BSO, The Greater Baltimore Committee, and technology company Mindgrub.

Jason Michael Perry, the Chief Technology Officer at Mindgrub, has been exploring the potential of artificial intelligence across various industries, including music. The goal was not only to see if AI could generate music but also to incorporate influences from popular musicians like Taylor Swift and envision classical compositions in a similar style.

What initially started as an experimental play with notes and rhythms has now turned into a full-fledged performance by the BSO. Perry and his team worked closely with Baltimore composers and BSO musicians to refine the AI-generated music, ensuring an enjoyable experience for the audience.

This concert will showcase two BSO ensembles, a brass quintet, and a string quartet, performing music with influences from both classical composers like Mozart and modern composers like Philip Glass. In addition to the musical performances, there will be discussions highlighting the impact of artificial intelligence in music and comparisons between AI-composed music and other works.

Notably, all aspects of the concert, from the advertisements to the drink menu, have been created by artificial intelligence. The event will also feature interactive technology exhibits in the lobby, including a virtual reality experience where visitors can listen to more music composed by AI.

The organizers aim to bring together the expertise in technology and push the boundaries of what AI can do across industries. The ultimate goal is to explore the possibilities and apply the knowledge gained from this experiment to music, art, creativity, healthcare, and other disciplines.

Tickets for “AI in A Minor” are still available, and more information can be found on the event’s website.