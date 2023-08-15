Browse AI Raises $2.8 Million to Democratize Access to Web Data

Browse AI, an early-stage startup, has secured a $2.8 million seed investment for its automated solution that scrapes information from websites and transfers it to a spreadsheet or API for further processing. The company aims to make data extraction more accessible to businesses of all sizes by eliminating the need for custom code.

Browse AI’s SaaS application allows users to train a bot to extract data that meets specific criteria and integrate it with other applications. The focus is on publicly available data, such as real estate pricing or competitor pricing information for e-commerce companies. By democratizing access to web information, the company hopes to empower SMBs and individuals who often struggle to utilize the vast amount of data available online.

Founded in 2020, Browse AI has gained significant traction in a short period. The company has attracted 200,000 new users in the past six months, including major companies like Amazon, Walmart, Accenture, Google, and McKinsey. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown 20 times year-over-year, and the company achieved positive cash flow six months ago. Notably, Browse AI has been capital efficient, having spent only half of its $400,000 pre-seed funding.

With 18 employees currently, Browse AI plans to expand its team rapidly, potentially reaching 50 employees within a year. The company is also planning to open an office in Vancouver and adopt a hybrid work approach. CEO Ardy Naghshineh, who values diversity, has been able to find talent in underrepresented groups by actively seeking inclusivity. He believes that prioritizing diversity not only creates equal opportunities but also fosters a culture where everyone feels included.

The recent $2.8 million seed round was led by investors including Interface Capital, Alpine Venture Capital, AltaIR, Banana Capital, Creator Ventures, Trust Fund, Singularity Capital, Goodwater Capital, and several industry angels.

