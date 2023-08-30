British officials are urging caution when incorporating artificial intelligence-driven chatbots into businesses due to the potential security issues tied to these systems. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of Britain highlighted the risks associated with using large language models (LLMs), which are algorithms capable of generating human-like interactions.

While chatbots powered by AI are gaining popularity and are being integrated into various services, including customer care and sales, experts have discovered vulnerabilities in these systems. Hackers have been able to manipulate chatbots by providing them with rogue commands or tricking them into bypassing security measures. For instance, an AI chatbot deployed by a bank could be deceived into making unauthorized transactions by cleverly structuring a query.

The NCSC compared the use of LLMs to employing beta software and advised organizations to exercise caution. It emphasized the importance of not fully trusting these models and recommended applying similar precautions as they would with other experimental software or code libraries.

The global community is grappling with the rise of LLMs, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as businesses incorporate them into various operations. The security implications of AI are still being explored, with reports of hackers adopting this technology to carry out cyberattacks.

A recent poll revealed that many corporate employees are using AI tools like ChatGPT to assist with tasks such as drafting emails, summarizing documents, and conducting preliminary research. However, some organizations explicitly prohibit the use of external AI tools, while others have not established clear policies.

Experts, like Oseloka Obiora, the chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm RiverSafe, stress the importance of introducing the necessary checks and cybersecurity measures before fully integrating AI into business practices. Business leaders should carefully assess the benefits and risks associated with these technologies and ensure the organization is well-protected from potential harm.

