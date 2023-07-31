The Use of AI Technology in Border Surveillance Raises Concerns

The use of AI technology for border surveillance is a global trend, with governments employing it to enhance their border security measures. Anduril, a company hired by the Trump administration in 2020, developed an AI-powered surveillance system to complement physical border walls. Similarly, the European Union is working on implementing fingerprint and facial recognition software at its borders, including technologies like emotion detection to act as automated lie detectors.

While governments embrace this technology, critics argue that it will not deter desperate individuals seeking asylum and may infringe upon their lawful right to do so. Petra Molnar, a human rights lawyer and migration expert, points out that instead of using AI for search and rescue operations and preventing tragedies, it is being used to strengthen borders and make it more challenging for people to seek refuge.

Tragically, despite extensive surveillance equipment, people have still lost their lives attempting to cross borders. A thorough analysis of the incident on December 14, which involved a distress call and interviews with witnesses, reveals the limitations of current surveillance efforts.

Various companies, like Anduril Industries and Tekever, are contracted by governments to provide AI-driven surveillance solutions. These systems autonomously detect vessels at sea and alert authorities. The drone technology developed by Tekever can even drop life rafts. However, in some cases, drone footage has been used to identify smugglers and prosecute them for human trafficking.

The UK Home Office has contracts with these AI companies, but specifics regarding the scope and value of the contracts are not disclosed. Sirius Insight AI, another company working with the Home Office, offers instant autonomous alerts and advanced camera capabilities for tracking small vessels. However, the Home Office has not made their contract with Sirius Insight AI public. The lack of transparency raises questions about the effectiveness of the surveillance systems.

The UK Home Office has not provided satisfactory explanations for delays in its response during incidents, despite their extensive AI arsenal. In response to inquiries, they cited concerns about criminal organizations gaining knowledge of the government’s surveillance capabilities, thereby increasing risks at sea.

While the UK Coastguard and the Home Office declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings and specific incidents, it is clear that these agencies have multiple contracts with AI companies involved in border surveillance.

The use of AI technology in border surveillance raises ethical concerns and fails to address the underlying issues driving migration. It is essential for governments to consider alternative uses of AI, such as search and rescue operations, to prioritize human life and safety.