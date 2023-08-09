John Lewis Partnership Signs Five-Year Deal with Google Cloud for AI and ML Technology

British retailer John Lewis Partnership has announced a five-year agreement with Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud, valued at £100 million. The employee-owned partnership, which operates John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, is aiming to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.

Building on a decade-long relationship with Google Cloud, the new deal will involve migrating more of the partnership’s technology to the cloud provider. By utilizing AI and ML tools, John Lewis aims to improve workforce efficiency, focus more on customer service, and optimize data insights for product and service curation.

To enhance customer experiences, retailers are increasingly turning to automation, data, and ML algorithms. Last November, Google Cloud also entered into a similar agreement with European home improvement retailer Kingfisher.

Zak Mian, the John Lewis Partnership’s chief transformation and technology officer, gave an example of how customers could use the image scanning feature in the John Lewis App to show their room design to home stylists. This allows for tailored recommendations based on individual preferences and existing products. The feature saves customers time and hassle.

John Lewis Partnership is currently in the midst of a five-year recovery plan, having reported a loss of £234 million in the 2022-23 year. The partnership has also expressed interest in seeking external investment.