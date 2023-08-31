The UK Urged to Introduce New Legislation to Control Artificial Intelligence

A committee of MPs in the UK has recommended that new legislation be introduced to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in order to prevent falling behind the EU and the US in setting standards for the technology. The committee, made up of MPs from the science, innovation, and technology committee, expressed concerns that the regulatory approach outlined in a recent government white paper may struggle to keep up with the pace of AI development.

The EU, known for its tech regulation, is already moving forward with the AI Act, while in the US, the White House has published a blueprint for an AI bill of rights. The committee’s report also highlighted 12 challenges that policymakers should address in relation to AI, which will guide the upcoming global AI safety summit to be hosted in the UK.

Some of the challenges mentioned in the report include addressing bias in AI systems, regulating deepfake material, ensuring access to data and computing power, managing open-source AI, protecting copyright, and dealing with potential existential threats posed by AI systems.

The UK government’s white paper on AI, published in March, sets out five guiding principles for managing the technology: safety, transparency, fairness, accountability, and enabling competition. However, the committee stresses the need for an AI bill to be introduced to ensure that these principles are followed and that the UK does not lag behind other jurisdictions.

The upcoming AI summit is expected to be attended by international governments, leading AI firms, and researchers. The committee recommends that a wide range of countries be included in the summit, including China, a major player in the tech and AI industry. However, the committee also emphasizes the need for a more trusted forum to address security concerns.

The government spokesperson emphasized the importance of harnessing the potential of AI safely and responsibly and stated that the forthcoming AI summit will address the risks and harms associated with the technology. The spokesperson further noted that the government’s white paper provides a proportionate and adaptable approach to AI regulation.

