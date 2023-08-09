Britain Chooses Leaders for Global AI Summit

Britain has selected tech expert Matt Clifford and former senior diplomat Jonathan Black to lead preparations for its global summit on artificial intelligence (AI) scheduled for later this year. Their main task will be to gather political leaders, AI companies, and experts in advance of the event.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to position Britain as a leader in ensuring the safety of AI technology. He envisions the country becoming both the intellectual and geographical home of AI regulation. The British government has yet to announce the date and list of attendees for the summit.

While governments worldwide grapple with the challenge of controlling the potential negative impacts of AI while promoting innovation, the European Union has taken the lead with its proposed AI Act. This act is intended to set a global benchmark for AI regulation. Other countries are adopting a more cautious “wait and see” approach or opting for flexible regulatory frameworks.

Rather than creating a new dedicated body for AI regulation, Britain has chosen to divide regulatory responsibility for AI among existing bodies that oversee human rights, health and safety, and competition.

In May, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economies called for the adoption of standards to establish trustworthy AI and initiated the “Hiroshima AI process,” a ministerial forum.

