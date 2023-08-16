Artificial Intelligence in the Classroom: South Milwaukee School District Takes a Closer Look

As students return to school, the South Milwaukee School District is grappling with the question of whether to allow artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the classroom. This debate is not unique to the district, as educational institutions throughout southeastern Wisconsin are examining the potential of AI.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student, Brandon Pinion, emphasizes the importance of AI in his daily life. However, for those unfamiliar with AI platforms, his remarks may sound unfamiliar. Pinion mentions using AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Midjourney, Bard, and the GPT port of Bing chat.

Given the rising popularity of AI, South Milwaukee School District teachers are deliberating on establishing a policy. While some AI products have been used appropriately by students, there are concerns about potential misuse, such as plagiarism in writing assignments. Nevertheless, educators and administrators are also considering whether AI can serve as an effective educational tool.

Brian Gannon, Technology Coordinator at the South Milwaukee School District, acknowledges the need for discussions on the ethical use of AI. Questions arise regarding what constitutes plagiarism when students modify AI-generated content for their assignments. Gannon emphasizes the importance of moderation and ensuring that AI aligns with the safety and needs of students.

Other school districts in the area have varying approaches to AI integration. Milwaukee Public Schools, for example, has banned the use of ChatGPT on school devices. Meanwhile, districts in Kenosha, Racine, Sheboygan, Mequon-Thiensville, Cedarburg, and Franklin do not currently have specific policies in place.

David Williamson Shaffer, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has extensively studied AI in education. He observes that districts across the country are adopting a range of strategies, from bans to using AI as a teaching tool. Shaffer believes that integration rather than prohibition is the key to harnessing the potential of AI in instructional practice. He asserts that as new technologies emerge, schools must adapt to stay in step with societal advancements.

Superintendent of schools at the South Milwaukee School District, Deidre Roemer, envisions a future where AI tools are commonplace in schools nationwide. While acknowledging the need for an exploratory phase to understand its implications fully, Roemer believes that teachers should not merely catch students using AI but also find ways to incorporate it into the curriculum and instruction.

The South Milwaukee School District aims to establish a policy regarding the use of AI in classrooms by the approaching winter. As AI continues to evolve, it is expected to play a significant role not only in education but also in various workforce settings.