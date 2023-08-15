A New System Tracks Brain Waves to Improve Cognitive Performance

A recent study from NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering introduces the MINDWATCH algorithm, which utilizes a wearable device to capture brain-state data and provide a feedback system for enhancing cognitive performance. The study explores the use of safe stimuli, such as music and coffee, to induce optimal brain wave activity.

The researchers found that listening to music, particularly AI-generated music, resulted in increased beta band activity, which is associated with optimal cognitive performance. Drinking coffee also showed similar effects. In contrast, smelling perfume reduced beta band power but improved other measures of cognitive performance.

The study emphasizes the importance of individualized understanding of brain wave patterns, as the relationship between beta band power and performance varies among individuals. For some, higher beta band power leads to better performance, while for others, moderate beta band power is associated with maximum performance.

The MINDWATCH technology aims to decode and track cognitive arousal and performance states using wearable devices, such as Empatica E4 wristbands and Muse headbands. The authors hope that this non-invasive brain-computer interface can be used to personalize and enhance cognitive well-being and performance in various contexts.

The study also highlights the need for publicly available datasets and further research on other significant features in brain wave activity. The researchers suggest exploring other safe actuations, such as soothing visual stimuli, meditation, vibrations, and virtual reality technologies, to regulate cognitive states in real-time.

Overall, this study contributes to the potential development of machine learning tools and artificial intelligence that can optimize cognitive performance and enhance our understanding of human neurophysiology.