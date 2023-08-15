New System Tracks Brain Waves to Boost Cognition and Productivity

A new algorithm developed by NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering, called MINDWATCH, has been designed to capture brain-state data non-invasively. The algorithm analyzes brain activity using data collected from a wearable device on the wrist and a headband. It utilizes safe stimuli, such as sounds, tastes, and smells, to promote specific brain states. The study focused on the promotion of “beta band” brain wave activity, which is associated with optimal cognitive performance. The researchers discovered that listening to music and drinking coffee both increased beta band activity. Perfume, on the other hand, decreased beta band power but enhanced performance in other cognitive tests. Interestingly, AI-generated music produced stronger beta band signals compared to traditionally produced music.

Brain waves are electrical voltages that oscillate at different frequencies, including gamma band waves, beta band waves, alpha band waves, theta band waves, and delta band waves. The study found that the relationship between beta band power and performance varied among individuals. For some, higher beta band power correlated with higher performance, while for others, moderate beta band power was optimal. The authors emphasized the need for personalized understanding of brainwave patterns to interpret findings.

The study also explored the impact of listening to music, drinking coffee, and using perfume as safe actuators. It was found that music, especially AI-generated music, consistently increased beta band activity. Coffee consumption also boosted beta band signals, while smelling perfume lowered beta band power but improved performance in other tests. The MINDWATCH algorithm aims to decode brain states of cognitive arousal and performance, with the goal of tracking and enhancing cognitive states in everyday life. The researchers hope to explore other safe actuations like visual stimuli, meditation, vibrations, virtual reality, and PARO therapeutic robot experiences. They also aim to provide publicly available datasets for machine learning research. Overall, this new system offers the potential for personalized enhancement of cognitive well-being and performance.