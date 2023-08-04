Booking Holdings Experiences Record Number of Bookings, Forecasts Strong Summer

Booking Holdings recently reported a record number of bookings in the last quarter, signaling that travelers are still actively making travel plans despite economic uncertainties. The online travel company completed $39.7 billion worth of bookings, a 15% increase compared to the previous year. CEO Glenn Fogel revealed that the company’s gross bookings and hotel bookings exceeded expectations. He estimates that room bookings in July alone were 20% higher than the previous year.

The strong performance resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.8 billion, a 64% increase from the previous year and 35% higher than expected. Total revenues for the quarter reached $5.5 billion, a 27% increase. Booking Holdings’ stock has also performed well, seeing a nearly 40% increase in value this year.

Booking Holdings, which owns popular travel booking sites like Booking.com, Priceline, Kayak, and Agoda, has been investing heavily in AI and other technologies to enhance the travel experience. The company envisions a future where travelers can easily book every aspect of their trip, from flights to accommodations, all in one place. Fogel stated that their investments in AI are geared towards achieving this vision of the “connected trip.”

The company has made progress in this regard, releasing AI-powered tools and features to assist travelers. Priceline and Booking.com, for example, have introduced chatbots that utilize generative AI technology. While the initial results are promising, Fogel acknowledged that there is still much to learn about customer preferences and interactions with this technology.

Booking Holdings is awaiting regulatory review for its proposed acquisition of eTraveli Group. Additionally, there are potential concerns about the company’s size in the European Union, which may lead to restrictions. Nevertheless, the company remains optimistic about its future and its commitment to improving the travel experience through technology.