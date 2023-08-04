Booking Holdings Reports Record Number of Bookings, Expects Best Summer Ever

Booking Holdings announced that it achieved a record number of bookings in the last quarter, indicating a strong summer ahead for the travel company. CEO Glenn Fogel revealed during an earnings call that they completed $39.7 billion worth of bookings in the previous quarter, a 15% increase compared to the previous year. The company owns various online travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Priceline, Kayak, Agoda, and OpenTable.

Both gross bookings and hotel bookings surpassed the company’s expectations. Fogel estimates that room bookings in July were 20% higher than those in July 2022. As a result, Booking Holdings reported an adjusted EBITDA of about $1.8 billion, a significant increase of 64% from the previous year. Total revenues for the last quarter reached $5.5 billion, marking a 27% increase. The company’s stock has also seen a nearly 40% increase this year.

On another note, Booking Holdings’ proposed acquisition of eTraveli Group is currently on hold pending regulatory review. The company could potentially face restrictions in the European Union if it grows too large.

Booking Holdings has been investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies to support its long-term vision of the “connected trip.” This vision aims to enable travelers to book all aspects of their trips seamlessly in one place, from flights to hotels and everything in between. CEO Glenn Fogel emphasized that AI technology plays a crucial role in achieving this vision and that the company will continue to make incremental improvements to reach its long-term goal.

In line with this, Booking Holdings has been investing in consumer tools powered by generative AI. Priceline recently released a chatbot in partnership with Google Cloud’s Generative AI App Builder, and Booking.com also launched its own tool. Kayak and OpenTable have released booking plugins accessible through a paid membership on the ChatGPT website. However, the company acknowledges that it is still in the early stages of understanding how customers will interact with these new technologies.

Booking Holdings’ strong performance and positive outlook indicate that despite economic uncertainty, travelers are still actively booking trips. The company’s focus on technological advancements, particularly in AI, aims to provide a more seamless and improved travel experience for its customers.