Bristol Myers Squibb Develops Algorithm to Identify Patients with Heart Condition

As part of its efforts to develop a blockbuster drug for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) – a heart condition that causes difficulty in breathing, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has created an algorithm called Viz HCM. This algorithm, developed by Viz.ai, recently received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

Viz HCM works by analyzing 12-lead electrocardiograms collected during routine care and identifying potential cases of HCM. Once flagged, these cases are then further evaluated for confirmation. BMS has played a crucial role in the development of this algorithm, providing funding and scientific input, as part of their ongoing partnership with Viz.ai.

The pharmaceutical company is particularly interested in identifying more patients with HCM for a variety of reasons. Not only does this help in selling their drug, Camzyos, which is used to treat HCM, but it also allows them to assist more people in need.

The collaboration between BMS and Viz.ai highlights the importance of leveraging technology to improve patient care. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and algorithms, healthcare providers can effectively identify and evaluate individuals with specific conditions, ultimately leading to quicker diagnoses and better treatment outcomes.

The clearance from the FDA is a significant milestone for Viz.ai and BMS. It demonstrates the recognition and validation of their algorithm as a reliable tool in the field of cardiology. Moving forward, this partnership aims to expand the reach of the algorithm and ultimately enhance patient care for those suffering from HCM.