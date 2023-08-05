CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Future of Music and Artificial Intelligence

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
Damon Albarn, the frontman of the band Blur, has expressed his skepticism about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry. Albarn dismissed the idea of AI-generated music, stating that those who rely on AI filters to create songs are “f—ing idiots.” He humorously added that if AI is indeed the future of music, then “we’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it!”

Albarn’s sentiments highlight a growing concern within the music industry about the rise of AI. Many musicians fear that AI lacks the ability to write songs with genuine emotion and the power to evoke feelings in listeners. Riley Green, a musician, expressed his doubts about AI’s potential to connect with an audience on an emotional level. Singer Tracy Lawrence also raised concerns about the unregulated nature of AI in music creation, calling for stricter regulations.

Other artists, however, are more open to exploring the possibilities of AI in music. Canadian singer Grimes has even offered to collaborate with AI-generated music and share royalties for successful songs. This shows that while some musicians are cautious, others are willing to embrace AI as a creative tool.

Overall, the debate surrounding AI and its role in music continues to evolve. While there are skeptics who question AI’s ability to replicate the artistry of human songwriters, others see it as a potentially valuable tool for music creation. As the industry navigates this technological landscape, it will be interesting to see how AI and human creativity can intersect and complement each other.

