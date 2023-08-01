Blackstone’s Real Estate Income Trust Makes Major Push in Data Center Sector

Blackstone’s flagship fund, the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), is strategically focusing on the data center sector as the demand for these properties continues to grow with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). In recent months, BREIT has shifted its focus to become a seller to support its data center play.

BREIT has been seeking to increase liquidity to fund purchases and meet redemption requests. After making approximately $60 billion in acquisitions from the beginning of 2021 through last year’s third quarter, BREIT paused large purchases and sold off $10 billion in assets, including Simply Self Storage for $2 billion. The proceeds from these sales have been used to appease investors who have been requesting to withdraw their investments. Since November, BREIT has honored over $8 billion of these requests.

However, alongside managing investor withdrawals, BREIT has been accumulating funds for the development of properties that can meet the growing computing demands brought about by the widespread use of AI. Blackstone has already committed more than $8 billion to building data centers for large technology companies. The Blackstone Group has also spent over $1 billion in recent years acquiring land for data centers in five states.

BREIT’s entry into the data center sector began when it partnered with Blackstone’s infrastructure fund to acquire QTS Realty Trust for $10 billion two years ago. Since then, the leased space for the data center-specific real estate investment trust (REIT) has tripled and could potentially double again with the planned investment. The valuation of QTS has also doubled since its acquisition.

BREIT sees the “AI arms race” as a “once-in-a-generation engine for future growth in data centers.” Some officials even believe that data center investments could become the most profitable for BREIT.

While Blackstone is optimistic about the growth of AI, other companies like Amazon are also investing heavily in the development of data centers to support cloud computing services, with plans to spend $7.8 billion to establish additional data centers in Ohio.

It is evident that Blackstone’s Real Estate Income Trust is strategically positioning itself in the data center sector to take advantage of the increasing demand driven by AI technology.