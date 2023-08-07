Dangers of Artificial Intelligence in TV, According to Charlie Brooker

As the writers’ and actors’ strikes continue, Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, discusses the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) in TV. Known for accurately predicting our tech-driven future, Brooker raises concerns about AI’s impact on the entertainment industry.

In a recent episode of Black Mirror Season 6 titled “Joan is Awful,” Brooker explores a scenario where a character’s digital likeness is used by a streaming service without consent or compensation, resembling the issues raised by the ongoing actors’ strike. While this may be a hyperbolized representation, similar practices have already been experienced by background actors, a key concern highlighted by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

AI’s influence extends beyond actors, as the Writers Guild of America also seeks regulation regarding the use of AI-generated scripts. Brooker, in an interview with Vox, discusses the usefulness of AI tools like ChatGPT but highlights the potential misuse. He expresses concern that people could generate content claiming ownership, which may not meet quality standards, leading to the need for human intervention at a low cost.

Although Brooker acknowledges that human writers draw inspiration from other artists, he points out that AI-generated responses tend to be generic. The fear among writers and actors is that studios could use AI to replace much of their work, generating subpar drafts and leaving humans to salvage and humanize the content.

While Black Mirror’s episodes often draw on influences from previous works, Brooker emphasizes the active role he plays in shaping the ideas generated by AI. He emphasizes that his creative process involves integrating his own thoughts with the AI’s suggestions.

The potential use of AI in TV production poses real concerns for the industry. The fear is that studios could exploit AI to generate and rewrite content, diminishing the role of human writers and actors. As the advancement of AI continues, it is crucial to address these concerns and establish regulations to protect the integrity of artistic creation in the television industry.

