AI Language Models Still in Early Stages, Require Supervision

Artificial intelligence (AI) language models are still in their early stages and require supervision, according to expert Maria Markstedter. At the Black Hat USA conference, Markstedter highlighted the potential for an emerging army of autonomous AI bots based on next-generation AI technology. She compared the current state of AI to the first-generation iPhone, insecure and lacking critical bug fixes.

While AI based on language models is currently limited to analyzing one input at a time, the concept of multimodal AI, which can analyze data from various sources including text, audio, and visual, is starting to gain traction. However, Markstedter cautioned that as AI systems pull in data from multiple sources, the risk of corruption and malicious intent increases.

In addition, a growing industry is offering machine learning as a service, enabling companies to have control over their own data and integrate model capabilities into their products and services.

Markstedter envisioned the next big push for AI to be autonomous AI agents that can process multimodal data to generate meaningful outcomes. Experimental AI agents are already being developed, with Markstedter noting the importance of developing decompiling and reverse-engineering tools for AI.

To address the security challenges posed by autonomous AI, there needs to be a reexamination of access management and data security. Markstedter urged the cybersecurity community to consider the implications of having truly autonomous systems with access to business apps.

She concluded her keynote by emphasizing the need for understanding the technology behind AI and its impact on security. Markstedter announced an AI Cyber Challenge, a two-year competition aimed at driving AI innovation in cybersecurity tools.

In summary, AI language models are still in their early stages, and the development of autonomous AI agents that can process multimodal data is on the horizon. However, there are concerns about data corruption and the need for robust security measures.