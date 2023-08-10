Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Risks

A lot has changed, “but a lot has also stayed the same,” according to Jeff Moss, the founder of Black Hat and DEFCON, in his keynote at the Black Hat USA conference. He discussed the opportunities and risks associated with AI.

Moss finds AI fascinating because it is essentially predictions, and the cost of producing these predictions is becoming cheaper. He highlighted the importance of turning IT problems into prediction problems to benefit from AI. Just like smart cars predict and make decisions based on models of human behavior, AI will allow cybersecurity decisions to be made in the same way.

Moss mentioned the publication of a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights in 2022, which will have significant implications for cybersecurity. He emphasized the proactive attitude around AI, as it offers a chance for stakeholders to participate in the rule-making process. People can consult with each other and discuss topics like accountability, responsible algorithms, and training data.

Another topic of discussion was unstructured data, particularly in relation to Zoom’s updated terms of service. Moss expressed his concerns about the lack of an option to opt out of using customer data for training AI models. He questioned the rights of scraping the internet for training data and the impact it has on finding authentic information.

Moss posed a question to the audience regarding people’s willingness to pay more for authentic human constructions, such as painted pictures or music pieces.

He concluded by stating that the cybersecurity community will play a crucial role in AI representation, while businesses can create models and sell AI-related services.

Overall, Moss highlighted the opportunities and risks associated with AI, urging professionals to get involved and help shape its future.