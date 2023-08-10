The Future of Generative AI and Security

At Black Hat 2023, Maria Markstedter, CEO and founder of Azeria Labs, delivered a keynote speech on the future of generative AI and the challenges it presents to the security community. Markstedter emphasized the need for skills in the security community to adapt to the advancements in generative AI and discussed how malicious actors can exploit AI-based applications.

Both Markstedter and Jeff Moss, founder of Black Hat, approached the subject with cautious optimism. Moss highlighted that generative AI is essentially a form of advanced prediction, forcing us to view our IT problems as prediction problems. He also raised concerns about intellectual property, envisioning a future where individuals control and possibly sell their own authentic data.

Regulators are now moving quickly to establish rules for AI, which is different from the past when governments were slow to react to technological advancements. Early stages of government regulation efforts around AI, such as the U.S. AI Bill of Rights, are already underway.

Markstedter discussed how the generative AI boom, similar to the early days of the iPhone, is driving the need for improved security. Companies are now seeking autonomous agents to provide a super-smart workforce, leading to an increase in the number of use cases. Markstedter emphasized the importance of understanding the technology to stay ahead of potential threats.

The rapid development of generative AI also introduces new security vulnerabilities. Markstedter highlighted the issue of multimodal capabilities, where AI systems can interpret data from multiple sources simultaneously. This poses a security concern as more autonomous systems become capable of taking risks.

Markstedter mentioned the need for new security practices in the development of machine learning as a service platforms. She also highlighted the importance of protecting model data, as it is equally valuable and sensitive as other forms of data. Markstedter referenced a paper where researchers demonstrated how an AI model can be tricked into interpreting malicious instructions hidden within harmless-looking images or audio files.

In conclusion, the future of generative AI holds great promise but also demands a proactive approach to security. The security community must adapt to the evolving threats and vulnerabilities associated with AI-based applications.