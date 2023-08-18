Microsoft’s Bing AI Struggles to Boost Market Share

Microsoft has been promoting Bing AI as an innovative tool to enhance search capabilities with artificial intelligence. However, despite the curiosity surrounding AI, Bing’s market share has not seen a significant increase.

In February 2023, Microsoft launched Bing AI Chat in a limited release, requiring users to join a waitlist. By May, the waitlist was eliminated, allowing anyone to access Bing Chat. Despite these efforts, Bing’s market share remains relatively unchanged based on the latest market statistics.

According to data from Statcounter, Bing’s global search engine share was at 2.99% in July, a slight decrease from 3.03% in January. Similarweb’s data shows Bing’s share at 3.23% in June, remaining consistent throughout the year. Web traffic metrics from YipitData also show fluctuations in the number of visitors to Bing.

Microsoft has called the new Bing a success, disputing data from analytics companies like Statcounter, Similarweb, and YipitData. However, these analytics firms claim their data includes traffic to and from Bing’s Chat. Microsoft’s internal numbers allegedly show higher growth than reflected in the market statistics.

Bing’s struggle to compete against Google’s dominant share of the search engine market continues. Google’s global market share has remained consistent at around 90%. Microsoft’s revenue from Bing advertisements generated around $11 billion compared to Google’s $162 billion in 2022.

Microsoft has been trying to leverage AI to attract more users. They introduced the chatbot to their Edge browser and Bing app, expanding it to other browsers like Chrome and Safari. Bing’s AI can now generate content based on user queries and interpret images.

In response to Microsoft’s efforts, Google has also been testing AI integration in its search engine with the Search Generative Experience experiment. The question remains whether AI can attract more users to traditional search engines and which search engines will excel in this competition.

Users may lean towards Google when they have a clear search intent, while AI may be preferred for specific answers or specialized tasks like coding and programming.