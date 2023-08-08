Microsoft Reports Strong User Engagement with Bing and Edge’s AI Features

In the span of six months, Microsoft has seen remarkable user engagement with Bing and Edge’s reinvented artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The company reports over one billion Bing AI chats and 750 million AI-generated images, showcasing the impact of these features.

One notable AI integration is the Bing Image Creator, which utilizes OpenAI’s DALL-E models. This groundbreaking technology allows users to generate visuals from textual descriptions. The combination of visual and verbal AI-generated content has sparked numerous inventive use cases.

Moreover, Bing’s Chat experience has seen improvements, enabling the platform to remember past interactions and display them in the “Recent Activity” section. This chat history feature enhances the usability of Bing, allowing users to revisit old conversations.

Microsoft has expanded the reach of Bing’s AI-powered features to mobile users, making it accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, Windows Copilot, an AI integration in PCs, further centralizes the AI experience for customers. The aim is to streamline workflows and reduce the reliance on multiple applications.

Furthermore, Bing has been incorporated into SwiftKey, a popular AI-powered predictive text technology for iOS and Android services. Users can now compose texts, receive AI translations, and even modify the tone of emails, all powered by AI.

Microsoft has also announced third-party browser support for Bing, leading to an expansion of its user base. However, they encourage using the Edge browser for the best Bing Chat experience. The multimodal visual search feature in Bing Chat allows users to query Bing using images.

In an effort to enhance user experience, Dark Mode has been introduced for Bing Chat on desktop and mobile devices. Additionally, the Bing iOS app now offers toggles for GPT-4 and tones. Users can hide tones to reveal the GPT-4 toggle or show tones for more creative and balanced conversation styles.

For enterprise users, Bing Chat Enterprise brings AI-powered chat with commercial data protection into work environments.

Microsoft is committed to continuously improving the Bing platform and actively seeks feedback from users. SEO professionals may find the advancements in AI-powered search and other features offered by Bing to be game-changers. The platform provides new opportunities for optimizing search strategies, content creation, and client interactions.

Bing’s rapid growth and the introduction of advanced AI features highlight the increasing significance of AI in the realm of search and digital marketing.

