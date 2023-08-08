Microsoft Reports User Engagement Milestones for Bing and Edge

Microsoft has revealed impressive user engagement statistics for Bing and Edge in the six months since their reinvention. According to the company, there have been over one billion Bing AI chats and 750 million AI-generated images generated during this period. These numbers highlight the success of Microsoft’s efforts to provide high-quality artificial intelligence experiences for users worldwide.

One of the notable introductions by Microsoft is the Bing Image Creator, which utilizes the DALL-E models from OpenAI. This groundbreaking integration of visual and verbal AI-generated content allows users to generate visuals based on textual descriptions. This feature has already sparked numerous inventive use cases.

Bing’s chat experience has also been enhanced with the introduction of chat history. Users can now revisit past interactions and view them in the “Recent Activity” section, improving the usability of the platform.

Microsoft has expanded the reach of Bing’s AI-powered features to mobile users and PCs with Windows Copilot. This integration aims to streamline workflows by centralizing AI experiences for customers. Additionally, Bing has been incorporated into SwiftKey on iOS and Android, offering AI-powered predictive text technology.

Microsoft has also announced third-party browser support for Bing, extending its user base. However, for the best Bing Chat experience, Microsoft encourages the use of the Edge browser.

The Bing Chat’s multimodal visual search feature, leveraging OpenAI models, allows users to query Bing using images. Dark Mode has also been introduced for Bing Chat on desktop and mobile devices.

Furthermore, the Bing iOS app has received additional features, including the ability to toggle GPT-4 on or off and show tones. These features provide users with options for creative, balanced, and precise conversation styles.

In a work environment, Bing Chat Enterprise integrates AI-powered chat with commercial data protection, offering businesses a secure and efficient communication tool.

Microsoft remains committed to continuous improvements for Bing and encourages users to provide feedback. The advancements to Bing’s AI-powered search and other features have the potential to significantly impact SEO professionals and offer new avenues for search optimization, content creation, and client interactions.

Overall, Microsoft’s impressive user engagement milestones and the introduction of advanced AI features highlight the growing significance of AI in the search and digital marketing landscape.