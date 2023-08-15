CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Chatbots to Revolutionize Education, Says Bill Gates

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Bill Gates envisions a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionize education by emulating high school English teachers. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Unconfuse Me,” featuring Khan Academy CEO Sal Khan, Gates discussed how AI chatbots could provide valuable feedback on essays, helping students improve their writing skills and develop well-reasoned arguments. According to Gates, current software programs are insufficient in teaching reading and writing skills, and AI has the potential to bridge this gap.

While Gates does not advocate for the replacement of human teachers, he believes that AI chatbots could assist educators and help close the education gap for low-income students worldwide. To achieve this, AI tutoring programs need to incorporate feedback from teachers to optimize their effectiveness.

Some AI tutors, like Khan Academy’s Khanmigo, already exist. Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool, which is also integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine, Khanmigo shows promise as a human-like tutor. However, concerns have been raised about these AI chatbots, as they may prioritize providing answers over facilitating problem-solving skills in students.

Khan Academy is exploring additional applications for AI in education, such as using chatbots to facilitate student discussions and act as teaching assistants. By guiding students through breakout sessions or challenging math problems, these chatbots aim to recreate the social experience of collaborative learning.

Gates and Khan both recognize the value of in-person learning and the importance of social interaction in educational settings. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the significance of personal connections and social experiences in children’s behavioral learning development.

In conclusion, Bill Gates envisions AI chatbots as transformative tools in education, supplementing human teachers and providing personalized feedback and tutoring. Incorporating AI technology in the classroom requires thoughtful implementation and collaboration with teachers to ensure its effectiveness.

