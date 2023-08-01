Michael Best Introduces C-Suite Role for Artificial Intelligence

The legal profession has traditionally been reluctant to adopt new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). However, Michael Best, a prominent Biglaw firm, is bucking this trend by creating a dedicated C-suite position for AI.

Michael Best recently hired Sarah Alt as its first Chief Process and AI Officer. Alt, who joined the firm as Chief Business Process Officer in April 2021, will leverage her expertise in IT and ethical AI practices to guide the firm’s AI strategy and provide consulting services to clients.

Alt expressed her excitement about the new role, highlighting the rarity of firms naming an AI officer at the C-suite level. While certain AI applications, such as generative AI like ChatGPT, are prohibited due to risk concerns, Alt noted that some clients in specific industries are exploring the responsible use of AI.

Michael Best’s decision to create a C-suite role specifically for AI reflects the firm’s commitment to integrating technology in its operations and client services. By taking this step, the firm hopes to remain at the forefront of legal innovation.

It will be interesting to see if other Biglaw firms follow suit and introduce similar C-suite positions to effectively manage and guide the utilization of AI. As technology continues to evolve, the legal industry must adapt to leverage the potential benefits offered by AI in order to stay competitive and provide enhanced services to clients.

