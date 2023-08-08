BigBear.ai Reports 2% Revenue Growth in Q2 2023 and 9% Year-to-Date

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company reported a 2% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2023 and a 9% growth year-to-date.

Despite a decrease in gross margin, CEO Mandy Long expressed confidence in the company’s performance. BigBear.ai recently secured significant contract wins from AIMMS and GFIM Phase II extension for the U.S. Army, which indicate strong momentum in the markets they serve.

The company reported a net loss of $16.9 million in Q2 2023, which includes a non-cash expense of $3.1 million related to the change in fair value of warrants issued in 2023, and $4.0 million of equity-based compensation expense. This is an improvement compared to a net loss of $56.8 million in Q2 2022, which included non-cash goodwill impairment charges.

BigBear.ai also achieved a non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.2) million in Q2 2023, compared to $(7.7) million in Q2 2022. This improvement can be attributed to reduced operating expenses, including a significant reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses.

In terms of new developments, BigBear.ai was selected as the single provider by the U.S. Army to implement Phase 2 of the AIMMS in a contract worth over $7.7 million. They also received a 6-month extension from the U.S. Army for their work on the GFIM OE system, valued at over $8.5 million.

In leadership updates, Theodore Tanner Jr. was appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Tanner’s extensive experience, including his role as CTO and Chief Architect at IBM Watson Health, will contribute to delivering technology-led solutions for various sectors.

To strengthen its financial foundation, BigBear.ai successfully completed a registered direct offering of common stock and warrants, generating approximately $25 million in gross proceeds.

Looking ahead, the company reiterates its financial guidance of revenue between $155 million and $170 million for the fiscal year 2023.