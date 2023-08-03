Kwebbelkop Creates AI Clone to Continue Content Creation

Jordi “Kwebbelkop” Van Den Bussche, a popular gaming YouTuber with over 15 million subscribers, has been working on developing his own AI replacement. In an interview with Wired, he explained his reasons for wanting an AI clone of himself to take over as a content creator.

Kwebbelkop revealed that he started his YouTube channel in 2008, primarily uploading Call of Duty content. However, after years of hard work and building his brand, he began to experience burnout. As the face of his business, it was challenging for him to take time off. This realization led him to explore the possibility of using artificial intelligence to create and upload videos without his direct involvement.

The AI clone, which uploaded its first video on August 1, allows Kwebbelkop to step back from being an influencer and ensures that his brand will continue to thrive. Although he didn’t disclose the specific tools used for his AI, it is speculated that they are similar to those offered by Forever Voices and QuickVid.ai, popular platforms used by other content creators.

Kwebbelkop recognizes the potential of AI in content creation and believes that it can reproduce creativity effectively, to the point where he is willing to bet his entire business on it. Additionally, his experiments with AI have led him to conclude that humans are the limiting factor when it comes to sustained content creation due to burnout.

He hopes that his AI clone and other AI-generated content, such as Bloo, a GTA V VTuber with over 775K subscribers, will inspire content creators who have stepped back due to burnout to return to creating videos. Kwebbelkop sees this as a significant use case for AI in the industry.

While it remains to be seen if viewers will fully embrace AI-generated content creators in the long term, Kwebbelkop’s efforts highlight the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on various platforms, including Twitch, where AI-generated content has gained significant attention.

Overall, Kwebbelkop’s AI clone represents his desire to take his brand to the next level while also addressing the burnout issues faced by many content creators.