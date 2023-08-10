CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Gboard 13.3 Reveals New Features in Development:

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
Recent updates to Gboard have focused on optimizing the app for tablets and foldable devices. The toolbar has also undergone a redesign for improved user experience. Gboard 13.3, which is currently in beta, provides a glimpse into new features that may be coming soon.

One of the notable additions is a stylus handwriting mode. This feature allows users to write with a stylus directly into any text field, similar to the Scribble feature on Apple Pencil with iPadOS 14. It also includes the ability to scratch out a letter, word, or phrase for easy deletion. Other editing gestures, such as selecting, inserting, joining, and creating a new line, can also be done using a stylus.

Assistant voice typing is another new feature that enables users to speak and type simultaneously. A toolbar can be activated to hide the keys and provide more screen space. The toolbar can be easily moved and users can switch between the toolbar and the keyboard with a single tap.

Gboard 13.3 also introduces generative AI-powered features. “Proofread with Gboard” offers suggestions for correcting spelling, grammar, and punctuation with just a tap. Users can provide feedback on suggested fixes. Additionally, users will be able to generate emoji-style stickers using generative AI through a feature called “Emogen.” The UI for Emogen is similar to the stickers interface, but instead of searching, users enter a prompt to generate stickers.

Another potential use of generative AI on Gboard is the ability to select a specific writing style or tone for rewriting text.

Please note that these features are currently in development and may or may not be released in future updates.

