The Big Four’s Approach to Artificial Intelligence in Accounting

The Big Four accounting firms – KPMG, EY, Deloitte, and PwC – are not planning to replace human accountants with artificial intelligence (AI) anytime soon. Despite significant investments in AI technology in recent years, the firms believe that the technology is not yet advanced enough for complete automation in accounting.

Instead, the focus for these firms is on augmenting human accountants’ capabilities rather than replacing them. The goal is to increase efficiency and productivity by delegating routine tasks, such as data entry, to computers. This approach allows human accountants to focus on strategic thinking and complex decision-making, areas where AI is currently limited.

Cliff Justice, KPMG U.S. enterprise innovation leader, emphasizes that the human element is crucial in accounting. While AI can improve efficiency, it lacks the ability to ideate and create innovations that human accountants can provide. Therefore, AI is viewed as a tool that supports and enhances human accountants’ skills, rather than a replacement for human-to-human interactions.

EY’s global assurance innovation and emerging technology leader, Paul Goodhew, shares a similar perspective, highlighting that AI can process data faster and enable accountants to ask better questions and gain deeper insights. However, human judgment remains essential for making appropriate decisions based on the data. Goodhew believes that humans and AI can complement each other, working together to achieve better results.

Chris Griffin, regional managing partner for audit and assurance at Deloitte, agrees that while AI can automate certain tasks, human judgment and skepticism are essential for dealing with issues like bias and reliability. The talent and skills of human accountants remain integral to the profession, even as automation progresses.

Joe Atkinson, chief products and technology officer with PwC, emphasizes the importance of a human-led strategy in incorporating AI into accounting. He believes that the power of augmentation will ultimately unlock the power of automation. However, Atkinson warns against thinking in extremes of all-human or all-machine, as AI relies on data generated by human activity.

Despite the potential advancements in AI technology, all four firms agree that complete replacement of human accountants is not currently feasible. The technology is still being developed, and the models have not been fully trained for such a task. Additionally, certain aspects of accounting, such as auditing, require the assurance and responsibility of a qualified human professional.

Overall, the Big Four firms recognize AI as a tool for enhancing the capabilities of human accountants, but they acknowledge that human judgment and expertise are irreplaceable in the accounting profession. The firms are committed to harnessing the potential of AI while maintaining trust, integrity, and responsible use of technology.