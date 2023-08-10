President Biden Signs Executive Order Restricting U.S. Investment in Chinese Technology Companies

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that prohibits U.S. investment in certain Chinese technology companies. The order specifically targets investments in Chinese companies focused on semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. It also mandates that Americans notify the Treasury Department of any direct investments made in these sectors.

In issuing the order, President Biden declared a national emergency to address the threat posed by the advancement of sensitive technologies by countries of concern. According to him, this threat is an unusual and extraordinary risk to the national security of the United States, originating from sources outside the country. China, as well as the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, are among the countries listed as concerns in the order.

The Treasury Department has been directed by the president to develop regulations to enforce this order. In line with this directive, the department has released an advance notice of proposed rule-making seeking public comment on the implementation of the order, with a deadline for comments set for 45 days from now.

The Treasury Department emphasized that the order is aimed at safeguarding U.S. national security and will not disrupt the open investment climate that the United States benefits from. Certain transactions, such as those in publicly traded instruments and intracompany transfers from U.S. parents to subsidiaries, may be exempt from the restrictions.

Industry analysts have predicted that this executive order will pose further challenges for U.S.-China private market investments. Tensions between the two countries had already affected venture capital (VC) investments, with declining activity in recent quarters. In 2021, China venture capital deal activity involving U.S. investors amounted to $32.9 billion across 559 deals. However, in 2022, it dropped to $9.7 billion over 312 deals.

There has also been a decline in private equity (PE) deals. In 2021, China private equity deal activity with U.S. investor participation reached $4.2 billion across 27 deals. But in 2022, that figure fell to $2.4 billion over 11 deals.

In response to the executive order, the American Investment Council (AIC), a private equity trade group, stated that it is reviewing the order and anticipates cooperating with the Treasury Department and other agencies throughout the process.

It is worth noting that aggregate capital raised by Greater China-based private equity and venture capital fund managers significantly decreased to $36.8 billion in 2022, compared to the average of $148.9 billion between 2019 and 2021, according to data from Preqin. Additionally, investor sentiment toward China has declined, with fewer respondents viewing it as an attractive investment destination in emerging markets.

Cameron Joyce, senior vice president and head of private equity research insights at Preqin, attributed this shift in sentiment to ongoing concerns regarding the U.S.-China relationship and the economic slowdown in China.