Major Competition Launched to Enhance Software Security Using AI

The Biden-Harris Administration has unveiled a two-year competition that will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to safeguard crucial software systems, including those that support internet infrastructure and critical services. Known as the “AI Cyber Challenge” (AIxCC), the competition will task participants from across the United States with identifying and remedying software vulnerabilities using AI technology. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will lead the initiative in collaboration with leading AI companies, including Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, who will contribute their expertise and cutting-edge technology. The competition boasts nearly $20 million in prizes and aims to drive the development of innovative solutions to enhance the security of computer code, a significant challenge in the field of cybersecurity.

The announcement of AIxCC took place at the Black Hat USA Conference in Las Vegas, a longstanding platform for cybersecurity innovations. By efficiently detecting and resolving vulnerabilities, the competition aligns with the conference’s objectives. It aims to showcase the potential of AI in fortifying software utilized across various domains, from powering electric grids to managing transportation systems. The competition will be an open event hosted by DARPA, and the winner, determined through their effective protection of vital software, will receive a substantial cash prize. AI companies will provide participants with access to their state-of-the-art AI technology to facilitate the design of cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, DARPA will allocate $7 million to enable small businesses to participate, ensuring broad involvement and fair competition.

Teams will proceed through a series of qualifying events, culminating in the final competition to be held at DEF CON in 2025, one of the world’s premier cybersecurity conferences. The top three performing teams of the final competition will be awarded additional monetary prizes. Ultimately, the winning teams will make a significant impact on cybersecurity, benefiting both the United States and the global community.

To ensure the swift implementation of the winning software code for safeguarding critical systems, the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), an initiative of the Linux Foundation, will act as a challenge advisor. It will play a pivotal role in facilitating the deployment of the winning solutions to protect essential software infrastructure and ensure the safety of the American population.

The launch of AIxCC reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to leveraging AI to tackle pressing national challenges responsibly. Last month, the administration secured voluntary commitments from seven leading AI companies to address the risks associated with AI technology. Earlier this year, several AI companies pledged to participate in an independent evaluation of large language models (LLMs) at DEF CON 2023 to advance safer, more secure, and transparent AI development. Moreover, the administration is currently in the process of developing an executive order and pursuing bipartisan legislation to promote responsible AI innovation and maintain American leadership in the field.