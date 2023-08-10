AI Cyber Challenge Offers $20 Million in Rewards for Safeguarding US Infrastructure

The Biden administration has introduced an AI Cyber Challenge that offers hackers the opportunity to compete for substantial monetary rewards in order to enhance the cybersecurity of vital United States infrastructure. The challenge, announced during the Black Hat USA hacking conference, brings together prominent AI enterprises such as Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

The preliminary phase of the competition will begin in spring 2024, where up to 20 high-performing teams will be selected to progress to the semifinals of DEF CON 2024, a major cybersecurity conference. Out of these teams, a maximum of five will receive $2 million each and advance to the DEF CON 2025 finals. The top three teams will then compete for additional prizes, including a $4 million award for the best safeguarding of vital software.

Participants in the AI Cyber Challenge will be required to publicly share the inner workings of their systems, allowing for broader utilization of their solutions. The Open Source Security Foundation, a division of the Linux Foundation, will provide guidance for the challenge.

The organizing body of the competition, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has committed up to $1 million in financial support to seven small enterprises aiming to participate. This ensures a diverse range of participants in the challenge.

This approach of using hacking competitions to foster innovation is not new for the U.S. government. In 2014, DARPA initiated the Cyber Grand Challenge with the goal of creating an open-source automated defense system against cyber threats. The current AI Cyber Challenge follows a similar framework.

The introduction of this challenge highlights the official efforts to address the growing cybersecurity threat in a rapidly advancing technological landscape. Companies have been developing various AI tools in recent years, including ChatGPT, which enable users to generate realistic videos, images, texts, and code.

President Joe Biden also issued an executive order on Aug. 9 that focuses on advancing sensitive technologies in China. The order emphasizes investments in semiconductors, microelectronics, quantum computing, and AI capacities, while acknowledging the potential risks of aiding the development of sensitive technologies in countries that could counter U.S. interests.

The AI Cyber Challenge provides an opportunity for experts and hackers to join forces and collaborate in safeguarding critical U.S. infrastructure against cybersecurity vulnerabilities.