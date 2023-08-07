Artificial Intelligence in Lending: Maximizing Returns and Minimizing Bias

As lenders increasingly turn to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their processes, it is crucial for them to actively work towards removing bias from their models. Fortunately, there are tools available to assist them in maximizing returns and minimizing risks.

One company at the forefront of addressing bias in AI is FairPlay.ai. Co-founder and CEO Kareem Saleh has been involved in the intersection of AI and financial inclusion for much of his career. He has observed that even at the highest levels of finance, underwriting practices can be rudimentary and exhibit disparities towards historically underserved groups.

To address this issue, FairPlay developed an automated fairness testing tool that allows lenders to assess the fairness of their algorithms in real-time. By answering five key questions, lenders can determine if their algorithms are fair, identify any biases present, consider the economic impact of fairness, and re-evaluate declined applicants.

Another organization working to reduce bias in AI is Capco, a strategic consulting firm. Capco recently partnered with SolasAI, an algorithmic fairness AI software provider, to enhance risk mitigation and reduce bias and discrimination in the financial services industry.

Institutions must recognize the benefits and risks of AI adoption. While AI can bring about improved efficiency and decision-making, it also carries the risk of unintentional bias. Regulators and consumers are increasingly emphasizing the importance of fairness in financial services, urging institutions to address any problems and commit to fixing them.

To minimize bias, both Saleh and Joshua Siegel, a partner at Capco, stress the importance of closely monitoring the quality of data used to train AI models. It is crucial to be vigilant and ensure that the data is reliable, and the computations are accurate.

In addition to monitoring data quality, lenders can employ multiple AI systems to cross-check for biases. FairPlay takes this a step further by implementing adversarial models that challenge each other to identify biases and their sources. By tweaking algorithms to reduce reliance on biased factors and increase the weight on non-prejudicial factors, lenders can build predictive algorithms that minimize disparities and biases for historically disadvantaged groups.

Mitigating reputational risk is also crucial. Institutions must be aware that biased AI models can lead to negative backlash on social media and impact customer loyalty. To safeguard against this risk, organizations should proactively identify biases and ensure they do not reemerge in their processes.

Overall, the adoption of AI in lending holds great potential, but it is vital for lenders to actively work towards removing biases from their models. By utilizing tools like fairness testing and partnering with algorithmic fairness software providers, lenders can maximize their returns while ensuring fairness and minimizing risks.