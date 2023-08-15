Artificial Intelligence Tools Transforming Education

Educators are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence-powered tools like ChatGPT to enhance their work. These generative AI tools have proven useful in planning lessons, providing assistance to struggling students, and streamlining feedback on assignments.

Artificial intelligence replicates human-like intelligence by training machines and computer systems to perform tasks that simulate human brain capabilities. These systems continually learn by analyzing vast amounts of data and identifying new patterns and relationships, enabling them to improve over time.

However, there are potential downsides associated with these AI tools. They can generate inaccurate or biased responses based on flawed data sources and may lead to data privacy issues. Experts caution users to understand how the tools were trained, which datasets were used, and to be skeptical of the information provided, cross-referencing with reliable sources.

One popular generative AI tool is ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI. Other similar tools educators are utilizing include Google Bard and Microsoft Bing Chat. Bard and Bing Chat aim to provide human-like responses to questions and offer features similar to ChatGPT, such as writing lesson plans, emails, and providing assignment feedback. However, there are some differences. Bard and Bing Chat may offer more up-to-date information, and Bing Chat often cites the sources for its answers.

Teachers are also exploring persona chatbots like Hello History and Character AI, which enable real-time conversations with bots assuming the persona of historical figures, world leaders, or fictional characters. These chatbots are trained on available online data to mimic the speaking style and tone of their assigned characters. However, they are also subject to providing inaccurate information.

For generating artwork, tools such as DALL-E and Midjourney can create realistic and detailed images based on textual descriptions. While these tools can be beneficial for assignments and presentations, ethical concerns have been raised regarding the training of AI tools on artists’ work without consent.

Additional AI assistants focused on education, like Education Copilot and Eduaide.AI, perform similar tasks to ChatGPT, generating lesson plans, handouts, writing prompts, project outlines, and student reviews. They may utilize either the free or premium version of ChatGPT, although many come at a cost, leading educators to prefer ChatGPT.

Furthermore, prominent ed-tech companies, including EdPuzzle, Kahoot, and Canva, have incorporated AI features into their existing products. EdPuzzle’s AI assistant generates questions and grades students’ answers, while Kahoot automatically generates questions based on selected topics. Canva’s “Magic Write” and “Magic Design” features generate presentations and documents based on prompts.

Artificial intelligence tools contribute to transforming education by providing efficient assistance and innovative capabilities. However, users must remain critical and conscientious of potential inaccuracies and biases, verifying information from trusted sources.