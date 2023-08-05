Expanding Opportunities for Investing in Artificial Intelligence

While well-known Big Tech stocks like Microsoft, Tesla, and Meta Platforms have performed well this year, there are additional opportunities for investors to tap into the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. According to ETF experts, there are industries beyond the tech sector that indirectly benefit from AI, providing an avenue to diversify portfolios.

Head of ETF trading at Baird, Rich Lee, and head of research at VettaFi, Todd Rosenbluth, point out that AI gains are not limited to just healthcare and eCommerce companies. They note that the robotics sector has seen consistent growth over the past four months, with ETFs like the Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) performing well.

Rosenbluth emphasizes that AI will empower the industrial space and improve efficiency in robotics. ROBO has experienced a 21% gain year-to-date, while BOTZ has seen over a 34% increase.

Additionally, Rosenbluth highlights fintech as a sector that will greatly benefit from AI. He believes that AI will enhance the capabilities of financial advisors, aid in information sorting, and improve data processing.

Lee also mentions that the industrial sector stands to gain from AI integration into daily workflows. Industrial companies are seeking better processing efficiency through automation and will need to leverage AI for these advancements.

In conclusion, both experts agree that AI will extend its influence beyond the traditional tech and AI sectors. This expansion presents new investment opportunities for those looking to ride the AI wave while diversifying their portfolios.