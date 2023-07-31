Cybercriminals Exploit AI Chatbots for Nefarious Activities

Cybercriminals are now utilizing advanced generative AI Chatbots, such as FraudGPT and WormGPT, to carry out their malicious activities. These Chatbots have recently emerged on the dark web and are available for purchase by anyone seeking to create phishing emails, malware, or cracking tools.

These sophisticated Chatbots are based on the ChatGPT-3 technology, which enables them to generate realistic and coherent texts based on user prompts. With these tools, hackers can create deceptive emails that appear as official business correspondence, bank notices, or text messages.

FraudGPT, in particular, has the capability to write malicious code, develop undetectable viruses or malware, identify non-VBV bins, create phishing pages, and even create hacking tools to infiltrate groups, websites, and markets. It can also generate scam pages or letters, expose vulnerabilities, and access active credit cards.

According to officials from the Gujarat CID, vendors selling FraudGPT Chatbot are well-known in underground dark web marketplaces such as Empire, WHM, Torrez, Alphabay, and Versus. The access to these Chatbots is typically sold through Telegram channels at monthly subscription fees ranging from $200 to $1,700.

During a cyber awareness event called ‘Hacked’, organized by TOI at Maple Tree Garden Homes in Memnagar, Manish Thakar, a cyber evangelist and VP of IT at Hitachi Hi-Rel, cautioned people about the dangers posed by these Chatbots. Thakar emphasized the importance of creating open communication channels within households, where individuals can freely discuss any negative online experiences, especially among teenagers and older adults.

The event also highlighted the significance of promptly reporting cybercrimes to the 1930 helpline within the first few minutes. Concerned residents raised questions about the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in apprehending cybercriminals in areas like Jamtara, Bharatpur, and Mewat, expressing their curiosity about the alleged elusiveness of these criminals and the perceived lack of fear of law enforcement and police.