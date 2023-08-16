AI Tools for Music Production

AI technology has made a significant impact on the development and promotion of artists’ works, from creating new music to designing album covers. It has opened up new possibilities for solo musicians by offering AI-based tools for music production.

One of the best AI tools is Google’s Magenta Studio, a collection of music production utilities. It uses a neural network to transform a simple melody or riff into a full instrumental piece in any genre. The toolkit includes programs like Continue, which adds new sounds to existing MIDI files, and Generate, which randomly generates music based on millions of songs. Groove adjusts the rhythm of drum recordings to create a more natural sound, and Interpolate joins two MIDI melody tracks together.

WavTool is another AI-powered program that provides a web-based environment for music production. It offers features like side-chain compression, synthesis, and adaptable signal routing. WavTool’s Conductor function provides assistance to novices with chord suggestions, beat creation, and melody generation. It is a comprehensive program that allows users to record, create, produce, mix, master, and export audio without additional software.

Boomy is an AI-powered generative music platform that allows users to create their own songs and share them via streaming services. It offers preset genres and unique sounds, with seamless integration to popular streaming platforms and distribution options for monetization.

AIVA is an AI-driven music composer that creates custom scores from scratch. It offers various musical possibilities, including modern cinematic, electronic, pop, and more. AIVA provides different pricing tiers for individuals, schools, and businesses, offering unrestricted rights to distribute and profit from compositions.

Orb Producer 3 is a set of plugins powered by AI, which helps in producing high-quality musical patterns and loops. The suite includes plugins for melody, bass, arpeggio, and synth, with customization options and advanced AI features. It is compatible with various DAWs and comes with a money-back guarantee.

Soundful is an AI music generation platform that allows producers and musicians to create songs and get paid for them. It offers a free and easy way to create music tracks using machine learning.

These AI-based tools have revolutionized music production, making it easier for artists to explore new creative avenues and save time in the process.