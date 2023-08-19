Does Belief in a Higher Power Influence Trust in AI Chatbot Recommendations?

A recent study conducted by Nazarbayev and Duke universities has found a correlation between active belief in a higher power and the willingness to accept recommendations from artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. The researchers wanted to understand the psychological factors that impact people’s attitudes towards AI-based suggestions, specifically examining the role of the salience of God in decision-making and its effect on trust in AI systems over human experts.

In the study, participants were asked to write about God and their daily activities. They were then presented with two options: one recommended by a human and the other suggested by an AI. The decisions ranged from simple choices like what to eat to more significant ones such as investments and romantic partners. The study included multiple groups with varying demographics, involving participants from the US, Turkey, and over 21 other countries.

The results indicated that individuals who frequently thought about God were more receptive to AI advice due to feelings of humility and recognition of human flaws. The researchers highlighted that AI has become a part of everyday life, providing recommendations in various domains, from entertainment to healthcare. As AI recommendations become increasingly prevalent, it is crucial to understand the factors influencing people’s acceptance or rejection of AI-based suggestions.

In one experiment, religious music was played in a dentist’s waiting room for over a week, and participants were asked to choose between omega-3/fish oil supplements. The study showed that participants who listened to religious music were more likely to prefer the AI-suggested fish oil supplement.

The researchers aimed to investigate how thoughts of God influence individuals’ willingness to consider AI recommendations and why this relationship exists. They emphasized the importance of studying religion as it is pervasive in almost every society. Despite the positive association between belief in a higher power and trust in AI-generated suggestions, the study also noted that people generally have a negative bias towards algorithms. Subjects tend to view humans as more capable when it comes to subjective or hedonic contexts that require empathy and consideration of individual uniqueness.

While the study did not disclose the duration of the experiments, the researchers stressed the significance of understanding the impact of AI on people’s well-being and the global economy. They predicted that thoughts of God would lead to a reduced preference for humans over algorithms due to a sense of insignificance and recognition of human limitations.

In conclusion, the study suggests a connection between active belief in a higher power and the openness to accept AI chatbot recommendations. It provides valuable insights into the psychological factors influencing people’s trust in AI systems and highlights the need for further research in this area.