Beijing to Implement New Regulations for Artificial Intelligence Services

Beijing is set to introduce extensive new regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) services in an effort to balance state control of the technology while supporting the growth of Chinese companies to become global competitors. The Chinese government has issued 24 guidelines that require platform providers to register their services and undergo a security review before they can be brought to market. Seven different agencies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform Commission, will be responsible for overseeing these regulations.

China’s regulations on AI are more comprehensive than those found in Western democracies, but they also include practical measures that have support in countries like the US. For example, Beijing will require conspicuous labels on synthetic content, such as photos and videos, to prevent deceptive manipulation. The regulations will also mandate that companies using AI models must use legitimate data to train their models and disclose that data to regulators as necessary. Additionally, Chinese companies will have to provide a clear mechanism for handling public complaints about their services or content.

Unlike China, the US has yet to enact significant legislation addressing AI, despite industry leaders warning of the risks. While federal lawmakers in the US have proposed various AI regulations, efforts are still in their early stages. In contrast, the European Parliament has passed a draft of the AI Act, which would impose new regulations and transparency requirements for AI systems.

Beijing’s new regulations have been years in the making. The Chinese government issued an AI roadmap in 2017, prioritizing the development of AI technology and establishing a timetable for implementing regulations. Various agencies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, consulted with legal scholars and experts to strike a balance between legislation and innovation.

China’s biggest AI players, including Baidu, Alibaba, and SenseTime, are preparing for the implementation of these regulations. The Chinese government has identified AI as a priority and is seeking private sector collaboration to bolster the economy and compete with the US. Despite the influx of investments into the field, Chinese companies may find it challenging to challenge global leaders like OpenAI and Google, particularly if US companies continue to regulate themselves.

The Chinese government’s approach to AI regulations is aimed at supporting the growth of its AI ecosystem while maintaining social control and censorship. In contrast, OpenAI in the US has faced criticism for its lack of control over AI-generated information. Chinese companies are aware of the need for caution in providing AI services, as seen when Hangzhou-based Yuanyu Intelligence discontinued its ChatYuan service due to controversial comments made by the bot. The company has now shifted its focus to an AI productivity service called KnowX.