New Social Media App BeFake AI Uses AI-Assisted Creative Images

A new social media app called BeFake AI aims to revolutionize self-expression by utilizing a phone’s cameras and photos to generate AI-assisted creative images. Developed by Alias Technologies, the app is positioned as “an expressive outlet that enables new ways of connecting with friends through AI-generated visuals.” The concept behind BeFake AI is that authenticity can be just as apparent through fantasy as it is through reality.

The app takes inspiration from another popular app among Gen Z users called BeReal, which has recently lost its popularity. While BeReal allows users and their friends to capture everyday images from their phones within a two-minute window, regardless of their location or activity, BeFake AI operates in a similar manner but focuses on fantastical or themed backdrops and visual elements to emphasize the “fake” aspect.

Rather than pressuring people to appear flawless, as implied by BeReal, BeFake AI encourages users to express themselves by creating and sharing AI-generated imagery. It can be used individually or with friends, and users receive a once-daily notification to post their creations.

It is worth noting that BeFake AI is a distinct app from others sharing the same name or developed for satirical or parody purposes. Users can identify the correct app by its “AI” suffix.

BeFake AI provides users with various options. For example, they can create images of themselves adorned in regalia from their favorite sports team to playfully tease friends or adopt a specific theme from a movie. By inputting text prompts, users can generate images that adapt to their face and background. These images can be saved and shared on other platforms as well, ensuring no exclusivity.

CEO Kristen Garcia Dumont believes that BeFake AI breaks down “the barriers of human connection” and envisions AI as a tool to democratize social media. She suggests that the app can alleviate the stress, pressure, and vulnerability often associated with posting or viewing content online. Dumont states, “People want aspirational social media and to showcase their best selves online, and BeFake allows users to effortlessly augment any moment with AI and share their creativity with friends.”

Overall, BeFake AI is a new social media app that harnesses AI-assisted creative images to provide users with an innovative and alternative approach to self-expression.