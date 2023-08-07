The brain of a honeybee contains just one million neurons, a staggering 85,999,000 less than a human brain. Researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK have found this “simple” circuitry perfect for studying how bees make quick and accurate decisions, as their thinking can improve artificial intelligence.

According to Professor James Marshall, a Sheffield researcher and founder of Opteran, bees are incredibly intelligent despite their small brains. They excel in long-distance navigation, flying up to seven miles from their nest and returning to guide their nest mates to sources of food. In addition, honeybees undertake around 300 different tasks, such as nursing brood, removing dead bees, and filling cells with honey.

Marshall and his colleagues collaborated with researchers from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, to develop algorithms for various bee behaviors. They trained 20 bees to recognize five different colored artificial flowers, each with a distinct taste. The researchers observed that the bees quickly made decisions, taking just over half a second on average to determine which flowers to approach. Marshall likened this decision-making process to the nuances of human decision making.

To make this understanding applicable, Marshall reconstructed the brain circuits of bees and translated them into algorithms for specific bee behaviors. These algorithms were then reverse-engineered to run on silicon computer chips, enabling the control of robots. Marshall anticipates that this technology will have applications in drones, warehouse robots, robot arms, and driverless cars.

Stephanie Fransen, the Civic Garden Center Manager at Avondale’s Hauck Botanic Gardens, applauds these advancements. As a bee enthusiast, she marvels at how bees instinctively know what needs to be done. She believes that AI can learn from the innate intelligence of bees, and predicts that consumer products based on this research will be available in the U.S. market next year.