The Amazing Abilities of Bees: Insights for Artificial Intelligence

The brain of a honeybee, with just one million neurons, is significantly smaller than a human brain. This makes bees the perfect subjects for researchers studying “simple” circuitry. Researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK have found that bees possess remarkable decision-making abilities, and their thinking could potentially improve artificial intelligence.

According to Professor James Marshall, a Sheffield researcher and founder of Opteran, bees are incredibly intelligent despite their small brains. They excel at long-distance navigation, capable of flying up to seven miles from the nest and returning while also guiding other bees to new food sources. In addition, honeybees perform about 300 different tasks throughout their lifetime, including complex activities like nursing brood, removing dead bees, and filling honey cells in the hive.

To better understand these capabilities, Marshall and his team, along with researchers from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, developed algorithms for each behavior they studied in bees. They trained 20 bees to recognize five different colored artificial flowers and evaluated how quickly the bees could identify the flowers that contained sugar syrup or a bitter tonic water that they dislike. On average, the bees made decisions in just over half a second.

Marshall emphasizes the complexities involved in bee decision-making, which are comparable to human decision-making. To make this information usable, he reconstructed the brain circuits of bees, developed algorithms for specific bee behaviors, and then reverse-engineered them to run on silicon computer chips, which could control robots. This technology could potentially be employed in various applications, such as drones, warehouse robots, robot arms, and even driverless cars.

The insights gained from studying bees have significant implications for artificial intelligence and robotics. By understanding and reproducing the efficient decision-making processes of bees, scientists can design smarter and more efficient AI systems. The first consumer products utilizing this bee-inspired technology are expected to hit the U.S. market within the next year.

Experts, like Stephanie Fransen, Civic Garden Center Manager, believe that researchers are on the right track. With their abilities to quickly assess and react to their environment, bees offer a valuable learning opportunity for AI development. Fransen refers to it as “bee magic” and highlights how bees seemingly know what actions to take immediately, regardless of the circumstances.

In conclusion, the intelligence and decision-making abilities of bees provide valuable insights for the advancement of artificial intelligence. Through the development of algorithms and reverse-engineering of their brain circuits, researchers hope to apply this knowledge to various autonomous systems, revolutionizing the fields of robotics and AI.