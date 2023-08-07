The Remarkable Intelligence of Honeybees and Its Potential Impact on Artificial Intelligence

The brain of a honeybee consists of just one million neurons, which is significantly fewer than the human brain. This simplicity makes honeybees an ideal subject of study for researchers interested in understanding the intricacies of “simple” circuitry. Experts from the University of Sheffield in the UK claim that bees possess the ability to make quick and accurate decisions, and they believe that the algorithms derived from the bees’ thinking process can significantly enhance artificial intelligence.

According to Professor James Marshall, a researcher at Sheffield University and founder of Opteran, bees possess remarkable intelligence despite their small brains. He highlights their exceptional long-distance navigation skills, as they can fly up to seven miles from their nest, return to the hive, and even communicate the location of newly discovered flowers to their fellow bees. Furthermore, honeybees engage in around 300 different tasks over their lifetime, such as nursing brood, removing dead bees, and storing honey in the hive, all of which require sophisticated cognitive abilities.

To study the behaviors of bees, Marshall and his team, along with researchers from Macquarie University in Sydney, trained 20 bees to distinguish between five different colored artificial flowers. Through this training process, the bees learned that blue flowers contained sugar syrup, green flowers contained tonic water with a disagreeable taste, and the remaining colors sometimes contained glucose. When presented with a garden of fake flowers containing only distilled water, the bees were timed on how long it took them to make a decision. On average, they made their choice in just over half a second. Marshall emphasizes that the decision-making process involves subtle nuances similar to human decision-making. To make it usable, his team reconstructed the bees’ brain circuits, developed algorithms for specific bee behaviors, and then replicated them on silicon computer chips to control robots.

Marshall envisions that this technology can be applied to various fields, including drones, warehouse robots, robot arms, and driverless cars. By harnessing the intelligence of bees, researchers hope to enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence systems, leading to more efficient and effective automated technologies.

Bee enthusiasts, such as Civic Garden Center Manager Stephanie Fransen, believe that these researchers are on the right track. Fransen marvels at the natural instincts of bees, noting how they seem to know what needs to be done immediately, regardless of the circumstances. She shares her excitement about the potential of using bee intelligence in artificial intelligence, describing it as “bee magic.” Consumer products utilizing this bee-inspired technology may make their way into the U.S. market as early as next year.