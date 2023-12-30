Alcohol Impairs Ability to Detect Facial Asymmetry, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by the University of Portsmouth has found that alcohol impairs a person’s ability to detect facial asymmetry. Contrary to popular belief, the research also shows that alcohol does not influence judgments of facial attractiveness.

The term “beer goggles” has long been used to describe a phenomenon where individuals find themselves sexually attracted to someone while intoxicated, but not when sober. This effect has been attributed to alcohol impairing the ability to detect facial asymmetry, making potential partners appear more visually appealing.

However, the study found that alcohol did indeed impair the detection of facial symmetry, but it had no impact on judgments of attractiveness. The researchers asked 99 men and women to rate the attractiveness and symmetry of 18 individual faces.

The results showed that heavily intoxicated individuals were less able to distinguish natural faces from those that were perfectly symmetrized. However, the degree of intoxication had no effect on the perceived attractiveness of the faces.

Dr. Alistair Harvey from the University of Portsmouth’s department of psychology explained that alcohol is a strong predictor of sexual behavior and is often consumed before or during dates. The reasons behind this could include a lack of inhibition, heightened expectations, personality traits, and the beer goggles effect.

The study provides insight into the complex nature of attractiveness and suggests that it depends on multiple factors beyond just facial symmetry. The researchers also emphasized that further research is needed, particularly using live models rather than static photographs, to better understand the “beer goggles” effect.

Overall, this study challenges the popular notion of alcohol-induced attractiveness and highlights the need for a more comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing human perception and behavior.

