Do AI-Driven ETFs Have an Information Advantage?

As the market sees a surge in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on artificial intelligence (AI), questions arise about whether these funds offer an information advantage through their algorithmic stock selection.

Todd Rosenbluth, the head of research at VettaFi, explained that AI-driven actively managed ETFs are receiving increased interest. For instance, the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) uses AI to select large-cap stocks for its portfolio. It holds major positions in companies like Nvidia, Walmart, Home Depot, and O’Reilly.

Rosenbluth also highlighted Teucrium ETFs, which have incorporated AI into selecting commodity funds. The AiLA Long-Short Agriculture Strategy ETF (OAIA) and AiLA Long-Short Base Metals Strategy ETF (OAIB) utilize machine-learning technology to generate returns regardless of market direction.

One of the oldest AI-driven ETFs is the AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), which leverages IBM’s Watson platform to analyze thousands of U.S. companies for stock selection. However, AIEQ’s largest holdings, including Coinbase, Roku, DoorDash, and RH, offer limited exposure to the mega-cap tech and chip stocks that have thrived from the AI trend this year. As a result, AIEQ has underperformed the broader market, with a gain of 14% compared to the S&P 500’s nearly 18% increase in 2023.

While it’s yet to be proven that AI has an information advantage in stock selection, Rosenbluth noted that AI-guided funds show advantages when compared to their flagship competitors. In particular, AMOM has significantly outperformed the iShares momentum ETF (MTUM). MTUM is rebalanced every six months, while AMOM rebalances monthly and has gained over 21% this year, while MTUM has remained relatively flat.

Rosenbluth stated that momentum ETFs should benefit from continually updated market information, suggesting that AI-driven funds have an edge in adapting to market conditions.

