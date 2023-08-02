Do AI-Driven ETFs Have an Information Advantage?

As the market sees a surge in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) centered around artificial intelligence (AI), many wonder if these funds offer an informational advantage when it comes to stock selection.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, shared his perspective on this matter. He mentioned that computers can be more intelligent than humans in picking stocks, but the question remains: can they outperform the broader S&P 500? According to Rosenbluth, AI-driven actively managed ETFs have been gaining interest. One example is the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM), which uses AI technology to select large-cap stocks such as Nvidia, Walmart, Home Depot, and O’Reilly.

Rosenbluth also highlighted Teucrium ETFs, which incorporate AI for selecting commodity funds. The AiLA Long-Short Agriculture Strategy ETF (OAIA) and the AiLA Long-Short Base Metals Strategy ETF (OAIB) utilize machine-learning technology to generate market-beating returns regardless of market direction.

Another notable AI-driven ETF is the AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), which analyzes thousands of U.S. companies using IBM’s Watson platform for stock selection. However, it has lagged behind the broader market in 2023, with a 14% gain compared to the S&P 500’s nearly 18% increase.

While the evidence of AI’s information advantage in stock selection remains unproven, Rosenbluth noted that there are positive indicators when comparing AI-guided funds to their traditional counterparts. For example, AMOM has significantly outperformed the iShares Momentum ETF (MTUM), which is rebalanced every six months. AMOM, rebalanced monthly, has achieved a more than 21% gain this year, whereas MTUM has remained relatively flat.

Overall, the question of whether AI-driven ETFs possess an information advantage requires more evidence. Nonetheless, AI-guided funds, with their frequent rebalancing and access to continuous market updates, may offer potential benefits.