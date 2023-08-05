Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Uses AI to Combat Retail Crime

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recently launched a retail crime initiative that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to track and prevent criminal activities. The initiative, which was introduced on Tuesday, aims to collaborate with business owners in combating retail crime.

AI technology is employed to collect information on vehicles entering business parking lots and identify any potential association with criminal behavior. By using this technology, the Sheriff’s Office aims to expand the use of body-worn cameras and license plate readers, ensuring a comprehensive approach to law enforcement in Bernalillo County.

Flock Safety is currently the primary technology provider for the program, but the Sheriff’s Office is exploring partnerships with other companies to enhance their utilization of AI. By integrating the technology into their systems, businesses can receive alerts regarding any individuals with a criminal trespass warning, enabling them to take immediate action. This helps both the businesses and law enforcement stay informed about potential threats.

The program builds upon the existing license plate system used by the Sheriff’s Office and scans vehicles upon entry to business parking lots. This ensures an unbiased investigation by focusing on vehicle descriptions rather than profiling based on license plates. By identifying commonalities in retail crime within Bernalillo County, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to effectively combat such criminal activities.

Since its launch, four businesses, including both local shops and big box stores, have already signed up for the initiative. The Sheriff’s Office welcomes any interested business owner to reach out to them to take advantage of this technology. They are also seeking partnerships with other agencies to expand the reach and effectiveness of the retail crime initiative.

By leveraging AI technology, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive measures to protect businesses and communities from retail crime. Through collaboration with business owners and the use of advanced surveillance systems, they aim to create a safer environment for all.