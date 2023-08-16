Startup CEO Arrested for Wire and Securities Fraud in Maine

A Bath native, Michael Brackett, was arrested in Maine on charges of wire and securities fraud. Brackett allegedly used falsified financial data to deceive a venture capital firm into investing $500,000 into his artificial intelligence startup, Centricity Inc.

Brackett, who grew up in Maine and now resides in Switzerland, could face up to 40 years in prison for lying to potential investors about the financial status of his company. According to court records, Centricity was running out of funds in early 2021, but Brackett manipulated financial statements to create a false impression of the company’s financial health.

The indictment reveals that Brackett altered a bank statement, raising the company’s end balance from under $95,000 to $595,000. He also fabricated a list of clients and provided falsified revenue numbers to a New York-based venture capital firm. Investigation revealed that most of the clients listed had not paid any money to Centricity, and the company had generated significantly less revenue than Brackett claimed.

Despite suspicions raised by at least one prospective lender, the venture capital firm decided to invest in Centricity and wired $500,000 to the company. However, shortly after the transfer, the firm discovered the deceit and attempted to reverse the transaction. By that time, Brackett had already emptied the account. He resigned as CEO and Centricity ultimately folded.

Brackett’s background includes working in his family’s business, Brackett’s Market IGA in Bath, and serving as an executive at Hannaford. Centricity, co-founded by Brackett and Jason Nichols, aimed to utilize AI algorithms to analyze internet traffic for retailers and provide insights into consumer preferences.

This case highlights the importance of due diligence when considering investment opportunities and the serious consequences of securities fraud. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the case progresses.